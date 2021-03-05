Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Gap Up to $438.60

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.60 ($5.73), but opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.59). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 503.20 ($6.57), with a volume of 5,322,143 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 349.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

