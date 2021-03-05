Michael E. Marks Sells 20,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $7,407,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

