Michael B. Yongue Purchases 400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

