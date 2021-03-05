Michael B. Yongue Invests $220,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 128,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.