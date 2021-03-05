Michael B. Yongue Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,068.49. 38,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,979.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,734.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

