Michael B. Yongue Buys 1,870 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. 274,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,744. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

