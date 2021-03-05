Michael B. Yongue Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $6,804,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

