Michael B. Yongue Acquires 193 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $213.40. 47,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.13. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

