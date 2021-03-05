MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

