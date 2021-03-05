MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
