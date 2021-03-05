Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

MBNKF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

