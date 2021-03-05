Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

MBNKF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.