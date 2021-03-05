Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MEI stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
