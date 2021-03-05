Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

MLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,930. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.00. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.98. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $307.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

