Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.27

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 21170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $462.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,858. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

