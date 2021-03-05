Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.18% of Meritor worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,117. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,983 shares of company stock valued at $12,084,734. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

