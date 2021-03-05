Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce sales of $231.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.45 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $996.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,768. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

