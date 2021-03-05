Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

MDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

MDP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 694,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

