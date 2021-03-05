Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 178.95 ($2.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.84. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.20 ($2.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

