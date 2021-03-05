Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.80

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 176.95 ($2.31). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 176.95 ($2.31), with a volume of 9,849,924 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

