Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEDG stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.