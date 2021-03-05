MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$5.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

