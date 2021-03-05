Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

