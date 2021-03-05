Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

