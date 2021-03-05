Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.37 and a 200 day moving average of $268.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

