Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

