Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

