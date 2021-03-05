Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $3,220,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 19,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Shares of IT opened at $177.77 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

