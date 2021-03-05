MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of MEDNAX worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

