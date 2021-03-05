MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

