MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the January 28th total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 4,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.