MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,355.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDVL. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 138,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,453. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

