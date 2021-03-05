McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 5.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 5,564,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,651,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

