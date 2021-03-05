MayTech Global Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,002. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

