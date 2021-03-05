MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 3.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DexCom by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DexCom by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

