Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

