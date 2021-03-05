Maxim Group Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $29.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

