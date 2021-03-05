Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 869,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 679,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

