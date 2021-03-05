Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MMND stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

