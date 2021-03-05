Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Masonite International stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 195,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

