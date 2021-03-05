Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $528.41 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.