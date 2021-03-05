Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by TD Securities

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

TSE MRE traded down C$1.80 on Friday, reaching C$13.40. 1,148,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,333. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -51.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

