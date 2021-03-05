Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
MBII stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22.
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.
