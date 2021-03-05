Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

MBII stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

