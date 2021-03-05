Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.05.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,803 shares of company stock worth $22,461,393. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 273.16 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

