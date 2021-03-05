Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 6.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $34.07. 2,795,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,242,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.