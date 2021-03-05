Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of MPC opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

