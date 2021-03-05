MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Tops $68.45 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $68.45 million and $9.36 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00451897 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,776,602 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

