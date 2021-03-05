Maker (MKR) Price Tops $2,113.57 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $85.10 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,113.57 or 0.04373150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.