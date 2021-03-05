Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$6.48, but opened at C$7.17. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 115,940 shares trading hands.

MDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$550.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

