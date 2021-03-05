Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

