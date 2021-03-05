MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

MAG stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.92.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,454,651.15. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Insiders have sold a total of 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 over the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

