Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 669,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.